Bihar to get relief from monsoon havoc soon: IMD

New Delhi : The north-eastern provinces, including Bihar, which are reeling under heavy rains and floods, may soon get relief from the havoc of monsoon, while northern and central-India may witness increased rainfall.

Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that areas of Bihar and the northeast, which are facing flood like situation due to heavy rains, are expected to get relief in the coming days.

While the stretch between Odisha and Gujarat may witness increased rainfall in the next four-five days, Mohapatra said that more rains are expected in north India as well, especially in east Rajasthan.

In an exclusive chat with IANS, Mohapatra said that Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana have received normal rainfall so far this monsoon.

The monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days before the forecast time, but since then there has been light rain, while the national capital is yet to witness torrential rain.

For the third consecutive day, heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs with incidents of waterlogging getting reported from some spots without dislocation of normal life, officials said here on Wednesday.

According to BMC Disaster Cell, south Mumbai notched 12.16 cm rain while the suburbs recorded 9.66 cm rain, coming to a seasonal total of 51.97 per cent and 45.99 per cent, respectively, as per the IMD.