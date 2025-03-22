Live
- Gauri Khan is in Rome, calls it her ‘favourite city’
- North Korean leader vows to 'invariably' support Russia's war against Ukraine
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Southern States' Unity Against Delimitation Injustice
- Bhubaneswar to host National Para Fencing Championship from March 28-31
- SP MP Ramji Lal Suman calls Rana Sanga 'traitor,' sparks row
- Elon Musk Reacts to Grok’s Bold Replies Stirring Controversy in India
- MP Ambica requests more funds for Anantapur development
- Youth gets 20-year jail in POCSO case
- Rs 1 cr donated to TTD’s SVIMS
- IP Yatra inaugurated at MITS
Bikaner’s nonagenarian athlete Pana Devi wins gold medals
Bikaner: Pana Devi Godara, a 93-year-old athlete from Bikaner, has defied age and proven that determination knows no boundaries. Recently, at the 45th National Masters Athletics Championship in Bengaluru, Pana Devi won gold medals in multiple events, including Shot Put, 100-meter sprint, and Discus Throw, making the entire nation proud.
Pana Devi’s significant achievements have brought her into the spotlight. The achievements that she made showcased her unwavering spirit and dedication to athletics, irrespective of her advanced age. Now, Pana Devi’s next goal is to bring home a medal from the World Championship in Sweden this August.
