Bikaner’s nonagenarian athlete Pana Devi wins gold medals

Bikaner: Pana Devi Godara, a 93-year-old athlete from Bikaner, has defied age and proven that determination knows no boundaries. Recently, at the 45th National Masters Athletics Championship in Bengaluru, Pana Devi won gold medals in multiple events, including Shot Put, 100-meter sprint, and Discus Throw, making the entire nation proud.

Pana Devi’s significant achievements have brought her into the spotlight. The achievements that she made showcased her unwavering spirit and dedication to athletics, irrespective of her advanced age. Now, Pana Devi’s next goal is to bring home a medal from the World Championship in Sweden this August.

