Bill on MPs' salaries among 3 listed for Lok Sabha passage

New Delhi: The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is among the three the Centre will move on Tuesday afternoon in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage on the second day of the Monsoon Session.

The other proposals are the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

These Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, which will conclude on October 1. The Lok Sabha will meet at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will move the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, which has been mentioned in the legislative business of the Lok Sabha. It is meant to replace an ordinance issued by the government on the matter.

The proposed law is among more than 20 new Bills, including 11 that will replace the ordinances, which the government targets to get passed during the 18-day session of Parliament.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Dadarao Danve is expected to move the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which was promulgated on June 5, 2020.

It seeks to amends the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 that empowers the central government to control the production, supply, distribution, trade, and commerce in certain commodities.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to change the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

These Bills were introduced along with seven other Bills -- Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020; Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020; and Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 -- in the Lok Sabha on Monday after it reconvened for the second time after an hour's adjournment of the first sitting at 9 am.

Besides, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the "developments on our borders in Ladakh".

The Finance Minister will also make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations made in the 1st report of the Standing Committee on Finance on the Demands for Grants (2019-2020) pertaining to the Departments of the Economic Affairs, Expenditure, Financial Services, and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also make statements on the status of implementation of the recommendations or observations contained in the 3rd report of the Standing Committee on Agriculture on the Demands for Grants (2019-20) pertaining to the Department of Agriculture Research and Education.

He will also give a statement on the status of implementation of the recommendations or observations contained in the 10th report of the Standing Committee on Agriculture on the Demands for Grants (2020-21) pertaining to the Department of Agriculture Research and Education.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy will also give a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations or observations contained in the 222nd report of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs on the Management of Worsening Traffic situation in Delhi.