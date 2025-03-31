Biotechnology remains a priority sector in India, says Jitendra Singh

Biotechnology remains a priority sector in India, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Monday.

He noted that the sector holds “transformative potential” for other industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and sustainable startups.

Singh said this during a meeting with Andhra Pradesh’s Health Minister, Y. Satya Kumar, who sought greater collaboration with the Central government in the field of biotechnology.

Expressing gratitude to the Modi government for its continued assistance, Kumar highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to leveraging biotechnology for healthcare advancements and industrial applications.

He stressed the need for increased cooperation to bring cutting-edge innovations to the state.

“Biotechnology remains a priority sector under the present government,” said Singh, while assuring “full support to Andhra Pradesh from the Centre”.

He emphasised “the transformative potential of biotechnology in sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and sustainable startups”, and noted that “Andhra Pradesh could play a crucial role in driving such advancements”.

“Over the years, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a key player in India’s biotechnology sector, in areas such as biopharmaceutical research, marine biotechnology, and agricultural biotech solutions,” said Singh.

More than 10,000 startups are currently operating in the biotechnology sector in the country. Of these “70 per cent is focused on medical and health biotech, with the rest contributing to agriculture, environment, and industrial biotechnology,” according to Singh.

Meanwhile, the two leaders also explored ways to upscale biotechnology-related projects in the state and enhance ongoing initiatives with central support.

The State hosts several biotech incubators and research institutions that have been instrumental in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

With initiatives like the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) funding and national biotech missions, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed significant growth in biotech startups and industry partnerships, the MoS said.

“The renewed push for collaboration aims to further integrate the state into India’s broader biotechnology roadmap,” he added.

Notably, the meeting comes at a time when India is pushing for self-reliance in biotechnology and expanding its global footprint in research and innovation.

With Andhra Pradesh seeking to strengthen its biotech ecosystem, the discussions signal a fresh impetus to state-centre collaboration in this high-growth sector.