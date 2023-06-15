Biporjoy Uncommon cyclone in Arabian Sea

Ahmedabad: The extent of damage after landfall is likely to he heavy and NDRF and administration will have a tough task in rehabilitation activities. Karachi is the nearest place to Jhakau port in Gujarat which is the last port on Indian side of Arabian Sea where the land fall has begun and would continue till past midnight. About 80,000 people in Pakistan have been shifted to safer places.

This type of cyclonic disruptions were not common in Arabian sea but it is being said that it is due to global warming and other environmental disturbances across the globe. Even the east coast of America is facing typhoons and cyclones which were not seen in the past.