BJD extends support to BJP’s Vaishnaw for RS poll

Bhubaneswar: Ending all speculations, the Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday announced its support for the candidature of BJP's Ashwini Vaishnaw for the Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha. The candidature of the Railway Minister was announced by the BJP earlier this morning.

Soon after the development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a statement, said the BJD supports Vaishnaw's candidature for the ''larger interest of the State's railways and telecom development''.

Vaishnaw was elected to Rajya Sabha with the BJD's support in 2019. Vaishnaw arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport here later in the day.

''I am a disciplined worker of the BJP. I want to express my gratitude and thanks to the party leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me an opportunity to serve once again,'' said Vaishnaw.