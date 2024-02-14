Live
- Supreme Court comes down heavily on AAP for encroaching land allotted to Delhi High Court
- Uber announces $7 bn share buyback as ride-hailing, food delivery biz recovers
- TN Assembly adopts resolution against ‘One Nation, One election’
- India’s 16th Finance Commission holds first meeting
- Ph.D awarded to Visarapu Malathi
- Revanth Reddy hands over appointment letters to constables, assures of recruiting 2 lakh jobs
- British Council Unveils GREAT Scholarships 2024 for Indian Students Across Diverse Disciplines
- Nawaz Sharif not taking a back seat in politics: Maryam Nawaz
- Rakshit Atluri, Komalee's beautiful Godavari Love Story Sasivadane releasing world wide in theatres on April 5th
- Bandi Saroj Kumar’s Parakramam set for Summer release
Just In
BJD extends support to BJP’s Vaishnaw for RS poll
Ending all speculations, the Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday announced its support for the candidature of BJP's Ashwini Vaishnaw for the Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha.
Bhubaneswar: Ending all speculations, the Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday announced its support for the candidature of BJP's Ashwini Vaishnaw for the Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha. The candidature of the Railway Minister was announced by the BJP earlier this morning.
Soon after the development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a statement, said the BJD supports Vaishnaw's candidature for the ''larger interest of the State's railways and telecom development''.
Vaishnaw was elected to Rajya Sabha with the BJD's support in 2019. Vaishnaw arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport here later in the day.
''I am a disciplined worker of the BJP. I want to express my gratitude and thanks to the party leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me an opportunity to serve once again,'' said Vaishnaw.