BJD flays govt over rise in rape cases

Bhubaneswar: Members of the student and youth wings of Opposition BJD on Wednesday boycotted classes, staged demonstrations on streets and burnt effigies, protesting the rise in crimes against women, including the gang-rape of a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district earlier this month. The BJD, headed by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, had given the statewide students’ strike call. Holding placards and wearing black badges, the agitators raised slogans against the State’s BJP government and accused it of failing to provide security to women of all ages.

Apart from Utkal University and different colleges of Bhubaneswar, the students also blockaded roads and staged protests in Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Koraput, Sambalpur and other districts. However, there was no report of any violence from anywhere, police said, adding that the students and youths expressed their displeasure over the rise in rape cases.

The BJD leaders, including MLAs, former ministers and ex-MPs, also participated in the agitations and addressed gatherings. All of them criticised the State government over the prevailing law and order situation.

Addressing a press conference, BJD MLAs Byomakesh Ray and Debi Prasad Tripathy thanked the students and youth for wholeheartedly taking part in the agitations. “We thank all the participating students and youth for their response because of which the strike was completely successful,” they said.

“The rising cases of atrocities against women in Odisha are deeply disturbing. In several districts, incidents of assault, harassment and even mysterious deaths of women are being reported. The State government, under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has failed to provide adequate protection or take effective action. The situation demands urgent intervention and strong policies to ensure women’s safety and dignity. Through our protest, we are demanding accountability and justice,” said BJD leader Ipsita Sahoo.