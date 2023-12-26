Live
- Embracing the Warmth: The Winter Wonders of Coffee
- Delhi court extends ED custody of Vivo India interim CEO, 2 others in PMLA case till Dec 28
- Telangana CM assures all support to Foxconn for proposed projects (Lead)
- Post-Christmas Skin Care Tips Revitalize Your Glow After the Festive Season
- Taiwan not seeing signs of large-scale Chinese military activity pre-election
- Cambodia's exports to RCEP members up 27% in 11 months: Report
- IND v SA: Kohli-Iyer 67-run partnership rescues India after early scare on opening day
- Tata Motors wins UP govt order to supply 1,350 buses
- Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky defy split rumours with loved-up Christmas pictures
- Delhi court extends by two days ED custody of 3 Vivo-India executives
Just In
BJD observes 27th Foundation Day
Thousands of Biju Janata Dal leaders and workers on Tuesday took pledge to build a 'Nabin' (new) Odisha as the BJD observed its 27 years of formation on Tuesday.
Bhubaneswar: Thousands of Biju Janata Dal leaders and workers on Tuesday took pledge to build a 'Nabin' (new) Odisha as the BJD observed its 27 years of formation on Tuesday.
The founder president of BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik offered floral tribute at the statue of his father Biju Patnaik, in whose name the regional party was formed. The BJD was formed on December 26, 1997, after the demise of Biju Patnaik in April that year.
The party leaders and workers at the BJD State headquarters 'Sankha Bhavan' took oath rededicating themselves to work selflessly for the State and its people, said BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.
The foundation day of the BJD was observed in all blocks, urban local bodies (ULBs) and 147 Assembly segments with blood donation camps, plantation drives and other social activities. A cycle rally from 'Anand Bhawan' (Naveen Patnaik's birthplace) in Cuttack to Sankha Bhavan in Bhubaneswar was organised.