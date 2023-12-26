BJD observes 27th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: Thousands of Biju Janata Dal leaders and workers on Tuesday took pledge to build a 'Nabin' (new) Odisha as the BJD observed its 27 years of formation on Tuesday.



The founder president of BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik offered floral tribute at the statue of his father Biju Patnaik, in whose name the regional party was formed. The BJD was formed on December 26, 1997, after the demise of Biju Patnaik in April that year.

The party leaders and workers at the BJD State headquarters 'Sankha Bhavan' took oath rededicating themselves to work selflessly for the State and its people, said BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.

The foundation day of the BJD was observed in all blocks, urban local bodies (ULBs) and 147 Assembly segments with blood donation camps, plantation drives and other social activities. A cycle rally from 'Anand Bhawan' (Naveen Patnaik's birthplace) in Cuttack to Sankha Bhavan in Bhubaneswar was organised.