BJD polls to be completed by April 1st week

Bhubaneswar: The organisational elections in the main Opposition party in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), will be completed by the first week of April, a party leader said. The BJD leader, Pradip Kumar Amat, revealed this following a meeting of the party’s coordination committee at Sankha Bhawan here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders of the party to discuss various issues related to the organisational polls. Speaking to mediapersons, Amat said as per the directions of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, the coordination committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Debi Prasad Mishra. He also said that the members of different advisory committees of the party, including Prasanna Acharya, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Pramila Mallik and 13 members of the coordination committee attended the meeting.

Other BJD leaders also participated in the meeting through virtual mode. The State Returning Officer, Pratap Keshari Deb, narrated all the issues pertaining to organisational elections in detail during the meeting. He said the process for organisational polls has begun following consultations with constituency-wise and district-wise leaders of the party. “In the first week of February, District Returning Officers will be appointed. Later, Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) and other functionaries will be given appointment. The entire process of election of members to all the executive committees and State councils will be completed within the first week of April or before the traditional Odia New Year,” Amat said.

He said the newly elected members of the executive committees and State councils will later elect the party president. The senior BJD leader also rubbished rumours regarding the differences between the senior and junior leaders of the party. He asserted that the party has no issues of rebellion in BJD.

The party had earlier dissolved all the State level frontal organisations such as Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal, Biju Shramika Samukhya, Legal Cell, Apravasi Cell in view of the forthcoming organisational election of BJD. The elections to various party organisational bodies will be conducted in four phases.