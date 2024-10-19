BJP, AAP responsible for Delhi's worsening pollution crisis: Congress

New Delhi: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari criticised both the BJP-led Central government and the AAP government in Delhi for the worsening air pollution crisis in the national capital.

He remarked, "Promises were made to make the Yamuna River water drinkable, but it is now not even suitable for bathing." He accused Arvind Kejriwal of making big promises early on but failing to act when needed. He also slammed the Central government for "interfering in unnecessary matters" while failing to take action when pollution levels are at their peak, adding that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) remains silent.

The Congress leader further emphasised that other capital cities around the world have managed to control pollution, so using it as an excuse is unacceptable.

Delhi's air quality is deteriorating rapidly and the average Air Quality Index (AQI) figure stood at 293 earlier on Friday.

In several parts of the national capital, the AQI has fallen into the 'severe' category, posing significant health risks. People are experiencing difficulty breathing due to the hazardous air.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as of 9 a.m. on Friday, Delhi's average AQI was 293. Meanwhile, in the surrounding NCR areas, Faridabad recorded an AQI of 194, Gurugram 196, Ghaziabad 247, Greater Noida 296, and Noida 242.

Addressing claims of tension within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance because of seats, the Congress leader dismissed them as mere discussions, stating, "It is normal for people within an alliance to express opinions and engage in dialogue."

Speaking further, regarding reports that Akhilesh Yadav demanded 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Pramod Tiwari denied any such demand was made to the Congress party, stating that these are baseless rumours, and discussions are ongoing.

On the issue of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress leader strongly criticised BJP-ruled states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, stating: "Wherever the BJP governs, there is a breakdown of law and order."



