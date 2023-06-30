BJP and Cong Top leadership to intensify campaign in Rajasthan and MP

New Delhi: Intensifying their focus on Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Gandhi Maidan in Udaipur on Friday during which he will corner the Congress government on various issues like Kanhaiya Lal's murder, paper leak, corruption, deteriorating law and order, and highlight achievements of the Modi government, BJP sources said.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district that was earlier cancelled due to heavy rain has been rescheduled for Saturday (July 1), and BJP chief J.P. Nadda will do a roadshow in Khargone on Friday.

According to Madhya Pradesh BJP, PM Modi will take part in various programmes, including the culmination of 'Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra' and launch the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission.

On the other hand BJP president J. P. Nadda is scheduled to visit Khargone district Friday where he will participate in a roadshow, following which he would address party's booth workers under the programme -- "mera booth sabse majboot" launched by PM Modi during his last visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 27.

With four months months to go for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, both the national parties -- BJP and Congress -- have kick-started their poll campaign. The central leadership of both parties would be visiting Madhya Pradesh frequently in the coming days.

The central leadership of the Congress will also visit Madhya Pradesh. State Congress head Kamal Nath last week said that a detailed programme regarding star campaigners, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was being prepared. Priyanka Gandhi, who would be leading the party's poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh, had sounded the party's poll-bugle from Jabalpur on June 12 with the announcement of five guarantees (poll promises) on the line of Karnataka, where it won the Assembly elections last month.