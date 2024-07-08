  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

BJP appointed Rajkumar Bhatia as Vice president

BJP appointed Rajkumar Bhatia as Vice president
x
Highlights

A major reshuffle has been done in the organization of Delhi BJP. Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP state president

New Delhi: A major reshuffle has been done in the organization of Delhi BJP. Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP state president, has appointed Rajkumar Bhatia as vice-president and Vishnu Mittal as general secretary.

He sent a letter on Monday in this respect, and their appointments went into effect immediately.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X