BJP, BJD set to name candidates

Bhubaneswar: The BJP’s parliamentary party will announce the name of the candidate for Nuapada by-poll, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

Sources in the Opposition BJD said that party president Naveen Patjnaik rushed a team of senior leaders, including vice president Debi Prasad Mishra, party’s women wing chief Snehangini Chhuria, former minister Tukuni Sahu and others to Nuapada.

They will meet the party’s district-level leaders and submit names of candidates for the by-poll to the BJD president. Patnaik will finally announce the name of the candidate, Mishra said.

Odisha BJP’s core committee, comprising party State president Manmohan Samal, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and others, have held a detailed discussion on the candidate selection and sent its views to the Parliamentary Committee. The name of the BJP candidate will be announced in Delhi, sources said.