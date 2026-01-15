BJP celebrates Makar Sankranti

New Delhi

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated Makar Sankranti with a special get-together at its state office, where senior leaders, party workers and prominent personalities participated in large numbers. The programme was marked by festive enthusiasm, cultural performances and political interaction, reflecting organisational unity and high morale among workers.

The BJP office premises were decorated with saffron flags and flowers to mark the festival. In keeping with Makar Sankranti traditions, til-gur, tilkut and khichdi were distributed among party workers and visitors. A community khichdi meal was also organised, with senior leaders and grassroots workers dining together, reinforcing the message of unity and collective participation.

National executive president Nitin Nabin and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva led the celebrations.

Union Minister J P Nadda, in his message, said Makar Sankranti and Pongal are auspicious festivals celebrated across the country.

He said the festivals represent new energy, strength and enthusiasm, and noted that welfare initiatives were being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He extended greetings to farmers, acknowledging their role as food providers for the nation.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj conveyed greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Bihu and Pongal, describing the festivals as symbols of national unity. She also referred to the Prime Minister’s participation in Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan, calling it a reflection of India’s cultural diversity and inclusiveness.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said Makar Sankranti holds special importance due to its close connection with nature and seasonal change.