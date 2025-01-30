BJP celebrates victory in Chandigarh Mayoral election, eyes Delhi Assembly win

Chandigarh: The atmosphere outside the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, was electric as BJP workers celebrated their party’s triumph in the mayoral election, with Harpreet Kaur Babla emerging victorious with 19 votes. The win was met with joy and optimism, with BJP leaders confident that it signals a broader electoral victory for the party.

Chandigarh BJP President Jatinder Pal Malhotra expressed his elation, stating, "This victory is for every BJP worker and every citizen of Chandigarh. It’s a decisive win over the unholy alliance that was trying to portray themselves as the city’s leaders.

"This is a victory for the people. When corruption within the AAP-led administration was exposed, councillors realised the need for a change. They chose a BJP mayor to ensure the city’s progress and address issues like unpaid salaries and unallocated development funds. This victory paves the way for a brighter future — and a BJP win in Delhi Assembly elections as well.”

Sanjay Tandon, Member of the BJP National Council, echoed a sentiment, adding, “We are extremely happy with this win. This victory in the mayoral race confirms that we will also win in the Delhi Assembly polls.”

Meanwhile, Congress leaders expressed their disappointment over the loss, with Chandigarh Congress President Harmohinder Singh Lucky questioning the integrity of the process.

"Someone tried to play a game. It's becoming clearer now," Lucky said.

"While we are pleased with Jasbir Singh Bunty’s win as Senior Deputy Mayor, we are deeply saddened by the loss of the mayoral seat. We will assess the situation and find the ‘black sheep.’ Whoever played this game, we will expose them," Lucky said.

In a closely contested election, the BJP won with 19 votes, defeating the AAP-Congress alliance, which garnered 17 votes. The contest saw BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla triumph over the AAP’s Prem Lata.

The Chandigarh mayoral election, held in the Assembly hall of the Municipal Corporation, was a high-stakes political battle. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation comprises 35 members, including elected councillors and the Chandigarh MP, who has voting rights as an ex-officio member.

Before the election, the seat distribution stood as follows: AAP with 13 councillors, Congress with 6, BJP with 16, and 1 vote for the Chandigarh MP (Congress).