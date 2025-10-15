BJP central leadership seeks organisation-dedicated new Bengal state committee

Kolkata: As the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to unveil its new West Bengal state committee this month, the party’s central leadership has asked the state leaders to ensure most members focus on strengthening the organisation rather than contesting elections.

“The new state committee will comprise 31 members. The central leadership, which is closely monitoring the selection process, has instructed the state unit to ensure that -- except for a few exceptions -- most members remain focused solely on organisational work rather than contesting elections. Party central observer Sunil Bansal is particularly keen on forming a committee dedicated entirely to strengthening the organisation,” said a current BJP state committee member.

Exceptions will be made for existing state committee members who have already been elected public representatives or retained in the new line-up. However, according to a state committee member, the central leadership has made it clear that all new inductees must focus exclusively on organisational activities and refrain from contesting elections.

It is learnt that the BJP’s central leadership has observed that individuals holding key organisational posts while also serving as elected representatives often struggle to balance both roles effectively. In order to resolve this issue, the central leadership wants most members of the new West Bengal state committee to dedicate themselves exclusively to strengthening the party, instead of focusing on fighting elections.

Political observers noted that the Communist Party of India-Marxist in West Bengal had long perfected the model of maintaining two parallel lines of leadership within the party -- one focusing on organisational affairs and the other on parliamentary, legislative, or administrative responsibilities.

A striking example of this approach is Biman Bose, the current Left Front chairman in West Bengal, who has always been regarded as an organisational stalwart. At one point, he even declined the party’s offer to send him to the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, choosing instead to remain dedicated to strengthening the party from within.