BJP claims AAP rally was a big flop

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, claimed today that BJP members and supporters had attended the AAP's Mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. He said they, too, were displeased with the Centres ordinance on service regulation in Delhi. He said that "Many BJP supporters who attended the rally believed that Modi did not do the right thing by introducing this ordinance."

Countering this claim, BJP stated, "AAP people did not come to the rally, and the chairs were empty." Even after paying 500 rupees, a rented car, and providing food, no one came to your rally to hear your false hood. The public also understands that no one has been more cunning, shameless, or hypocritical than you,” they said.

On the other hand, Manoj Tiwari stated, "I recall Kejriwal claiming to be anti-corruption while sharing the stage with Anna Hazare at Ramlila Maidan during the 'India Against Corruption' movement ."But he was heard yelling again at Ramlila Maidan, this time to cover up corruption.