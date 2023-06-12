Live
- PTI clueless on survival strategy
- Jaguar Land Rover plans annual investment of 3 billion pounds by FY26
- DPI framework future of digital governance for India, world: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Kejriwal accuses BJP, Congress of neglecting education for 37 years
- Slowdown continues for India Inc as big-ticket deals disappear
- New wound-healing ink repairs cuts with a 3D-printing pen
- Watch The Viral Video Of A Deer Munching On A Snake
- Congress condemns CM KCR for neglecting Haj Pilgrims' farewell
- Mahesh’s Guntur Karam schedule gets postponed; here are the details
- Bomb hoax at Income Tax office building at Masab Tank
BJP claims AAP rally was a big flop
Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, claimed today that BJP members and supporters had attended the AAP's Mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. He said they, too, were displeased with the Centres ordinance on service regulation in Delhi. He said that "Many BJP supporters who attended the rally believed that Modi did not do the right thing by introducing this ordinance."
Countering this claim, BJP stated, "AAP people did not come to the rally, and the chairs were empty." Even after paying 500 rupees, a rented car, and providing food, no one came to your rally to hear your false hood. The public also understands that no one has been more cunning, shameless, or hypocritical than you,” they said.
On the other hand, Manoj Tiwari stated, "I recall Kejriwal claiming to be anti-corruption while sharing the stage with Anna Hazare at Ramlila Maidan during the 'India Against Corruption' movement ."But he was heard yelling again at Ramlila Maidan, this time to cover up corruption.