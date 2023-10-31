  • Menu
BJP condemns policeman’s killing in J&K’s Baramulla

BJP condemns policeman's killing in J&K's Baramulla
Highlights

J&K BJP has condemned the killing of J&K Police constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar by terrorists at Tangmarg in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

J&K BJP has condemned the killing of J&K Police constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar by terrorists at Tangmarg in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Ashok Koul, General Secretary Organization of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressed his profound condolences to the grieving family. He denounced the terrorist attack and emphasized that such heinous acts would not be tolerated, demanding that the culprits be identified and punished severely," BJP statement said.

"Koul extended his heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased police officer, praying for them to find the strength to cope with this irreparable loss."

