BJP corporator, 11 others held for birthday party

Panvel: A BJP municipal corporator and 11 other persons were detained in Raigad district of Maharashtra after they were found celebrating a birthday party violating the lockdown norms, police said here on Saturday.

The incident occurred late on Friday night when the detainees converged at the bungalow of local BJP corporator Ajay Bahira.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the premises and took into custody the 11 persons including Bahira, partying with liquor on the bungalow terrace, said Senior Inspector of Panvel Police Station A. K. Landge.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.Local politicians have demanded that stringent punitive action be initiated against Bahira, including suspension as a corporator to serve as a deterrent to others.