BJP Criticizes Congress For Fielding Priyanka Gandhi In Wayanad, Suggests Robert Vadra For Palakkad

The BJP on Tuesday mocked the Congress party's decision to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad, suggesting that the party might also consider her husband, Robert Vadra, for the upcoming Palakkad Assembly by-election.



In a post on X, BJP Kerala unit chief K Surendran commented, "Rahul Gandhi has claimed Wayanad as his family. Now, he has decided his sister Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy for the by-election in Wayanad. Perhaps, Rahul will field his brother-in-law Robert Vadra in the Palakkad by-election next. People now clearly understand 'Rahul's family sentiments.' It has once again proven that the Congress is merely a tool for the Nehru-Gandhi family to serve their interests. Pathetic."



On Monday, the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi would vacate the Wayanad seat to continue as Member of Parliament from Raebareli, with Priyanka Gandhi set to make her political debut by contesting the Wayanad bypolls.



BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala criticized the Congress's decision, calling it a clear example of dynastic politics, stating, "This proves that the Congress is not a party but a family business."

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar also criticized the move on X, accusing the Congress of betraying the people of Wayanad and hiding its true intentions. He said, "The shamelessness of the Congress is evident in imposing one member after another of their dynasty on Wayanad voters, while hiding the fact that Rahul was contesting from another constituency."

Rahul Gandhi had won seats in both Wayanad and Raebareli in the recent elections and had to vacate one of them within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results announced on June 4.

