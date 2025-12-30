BJP deleting voters' names from Bengal electoral rolls through AI: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, claimed that the names of voters are being deleted from the voters' list with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and demanded Amit Shah's resignation as the Union Home Minister for it.

Addressing a public meeting at Barjora in Bankura district, Chief Minister Banerjee said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target to removing 1.5 crore names from Bengal's voters' list.

"Don't believe every video on the social media. Today there is AI. They (BJP) have deleted names of 54 lakh voters with the help of AI. Just see that the BJP is doing this. Duplicate names are being made to snatch your voting rights. When you will go to the polling booth, you will find out that you cannot vote as someone having the same name will cast your vote. Keep you eyes and ears open. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) means your doom," the Chief Minister added.

She also demanded that Booth Level Agents (BLAs) be allowed to remain present during the SIR hearing sessions.

"The BLAs are not allowed inside hearing polling centres. Instructions are being issued through the WhatsApp. If you (Election Commission) have guts then give us in writing. We will go to the people's court and the court of law for justice," CM Banerjee said.

She also asked BLAs to remain stationed in SIR camps set up by the Trinamool Congress to provide all kind of assistance to people who have been called for the SIR hearings.

"What was the crime of an elderly person from Purulia? He was called for an SIR hearing yesterday. Humiliated by this, that person has committed suicide. Don't you have sympathy? If your parents were called for hearings, wouldn't you be ashamed? How come a 95-year-old woman be summoned for a hearing that, too, in a office where you have to climb the stairs? That person, too, has to give proof of her citizenship. Have some shame and stop harassing people of Bengal in the name of SIR," Chief Minister Banerjee said.