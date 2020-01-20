BJP doesn't work on nepotism, only love for motherland: Amit Shah

Union minister Amit Shah took a dig at opposition party Congress when he congratulated the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party chief - JP Nadda.

Amit Shah was speaking at BJP headquarters on the occasion in Delhi and said that unlike other parties that make family members chiefs, the BJP gives a chance to experienced members.

"Following the BJP's tradition, JP Nadda, who started his career as a groundworker of the party has become the national president. Many other parties in the country have lost their democratic form. In this, there is a competition to make his family as the chairman and chief minister. BJP is the only party that does not run on nepotism. The BJP stands apart in India because it does not function on casteism or nepotism. If you look at other parties, every party is family-based and is promoting their own people. Only BJP promotes every worker based on the sheer quality and love for motherland," Shah said.

Speaking about his tenure as BJP chief, Amit Shah said that while he may have made some mistakes, he was given support and blessings by all BJP workers.

Talking about the new chief JP Nadda, Shah said, "JP Nadda has become our national president. We are ready to take the BJP to new heights under his leadership," Amit Shah said.

JP Nadda's name was proposed by the top party leaders, including Union ministers Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, besides several chief ministers during the nomination process.