BJP functionary hacked to death in TN's Madurai

BJP Madurai OBC wing secretary was hacked to death on Thursday by unidentified persons near Ring Road in Madurai.

Chennai: BJP Madurai OBC wing secretary was hacked to death on Thursday by unidentified persons near Ring Road in Madurai.

The deceased is identified as Sakthivel (40).

According to police, Shakthivel was riding on a bike along Ring Road near the toll plaza, when the assailants waylaid and hacked him to death at around 6 a.m.

The body has been sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for a post-mortem.

Madurai and Southern areas of Tamil Nadu have seen several caste related killings a few years ago and the police had to take tough measures to curb this violence.

K R Manikantan, a local leader of the BJP, told IANS, "It is to be seen who the assailants are. We demand a detailed investigation into the incident and punishment for guilty."


