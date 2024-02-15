Live
- Prathipati Pulla Rao express anguish over housing for poor scheme
- Arrangements made at polling booths, sats Kadapa district collector
- MLA contested Ganesh participates in Sant Sewalal Jayanti
- Tata Group, Assam govt to build Rs 25,000cr semiconductor packaging plant: MoS IT
- Days after ditching Grand Alliance, Nitish exchanges pleasantries with Lalu
- Sanjay Nath was unsure about being part of 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'
- Days after ditching Grand Alliance, Nitish exchanges pleasantries with Lalu
- 2023 was one of the best years for emerging stock markets other than China
- Maharashtra opposition MVA hails SC judgement on electoral bonds, slams BJP
- Singhania's Unveils a New Dimension of Luxury in Banjara Hills with Exclusive Ready-to-Wear Collection
Just In
BJP functionary hacked to death in TN's Madurai
BJP Madurai OBC wing secretary was hacked to death on Thursday by unidentified persons near Ring Road in Madurai.
Chennai: BJP Madurai OBC wing secretary was hacked to death on Thursday by unidentified persons near Ring Road in Madurai.
The deceased is identified as Sakthivel (40).
According to police, Shakthivel was riding on a bike along Ring Road near the toll plaza, when the assailants waylaid and hacked him to death at around 6 a.m.
The body has been sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for a post-mortem.
Madurai and Southern areas of Tamil Nadu have seen several caste related killings a few years ago and the police had to take tough measures to curb this violence.
K R Manikantan, a local leader of the BJP, told IANS, "It is to be seen who the assailants are. We demand a detailed investigation into the incident and punishment for guilty."