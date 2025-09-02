BJP govt’s foreign policy crawling under Trump’s tariff shock: Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana

Mumbai: Shiv Sena(UBT) on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-led government’s foreign policy was "crawling" under the shadow of President Trump’s retaliatory tariff shock.

Uddhav Thackeray's party, in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', said the bilateral relations can be positive for regional and global peace and prosperity. "PM Modi and Jinping held talks on Sunday. If anyone thinks that the strained relations between China and India will improve and a new international politics will be ushered in, it is not true," it said.

"PM Modi has become addicted to continuous foreign tourism. For this, India's foreign exchange reserves have gone down. This is the real state of the Indian economy. India's 'bullet train' is being built in Japan, and Modi is giving the mantra of 'swadeshi' to Indians to fight Trump's import duty. If there is so much fascination for swadeshi, then Prime Minister Modi should stop wasting crores of rupees on his foreign tours and stay in the country for some time,” said the editorial.

“Despite doing so much, not a single country stood with India during 'Operation Sindoor'. What will China do now? China has already illegally occupied the land of Ladakh and Leh. Its infiltration in Arunachal Pradesh continues, and its evil intentions to strengthen Pakistan against India have not stopped. BJP-led government under PM Modi’s leadership does not have the courage to tell China to stop this and start a new phase of friendship with India, because Modi's foreign policy is still crawling under the shadow of President Trump,” said the Thackeray camp in the editorial.

The party alleged that the BJP has come to power in India by trampling democracy and won the election by colluding with the Election Commission by stealing votes. "Rahul Gandhi created a storm that Modi became the Prime Minister by deceiving the people. Obviously, this news must have reached abroad as well, which is why PM Modi is being praised abroad; this picture is misleading. The NRIs who are hailing PM Modi abroad have no idea about the situation in India and the public sentiments. These are the people whom the foreign wing of the BJP gathers just because of Modi's visit."

“If BJP's blind followers appreciate the Zelensky-Modi talks, it is their problem. So what did PM Modi do? The war between Russia and Ukraine is not over yet. While Modi was talking to Zelensky, Russia attacked and destroyed Ukraine's largest warship. At the same time, Modi advised Zelensky to be patient,” said the editorial.

The editorial further stated, “Modi should first understand that Zelensky is not ready to bow down to Putin and is not ready to kneel to Russia under the pressure of President Trump. It is ridiculous that PM Modi, who stopped the war with Pakistan for trade reasons under the pressure of President Trump, is giving sermons on peace to the President of Ukraine. Many countries and their heads of state, who feel that Putin should be defeated but do not have the courage to do so, call Zelensky from time to time. Because none of these countries has the strength to call Russian President Putin and give him a lecture on peace and restraint, it is not a special thing for Modi to call the Ukrainian President while sitting in Japan.”