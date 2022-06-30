BJP has unethically captured yet another govt: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: The Congress has mounted attack on the BJP over formation of a government in Maharashtra. Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the BJP has captured another government with naked display of money and muscle power.

"The BJP has undemocratically and unethically captured yet another state government. Under the Modi-Shah duo, the BJP wants to capture power at any cost, either directly or through remote control. What happened in Maharashtra is shameful for Indian democracy," he said.

Ramesh said that since 2014, the prime focus of the BJP has been to bring down elected governments in states rather than serve the public.

"The offices of the Governors and Speakers, and agencies like ED and CBI are openly misused. Buying MLAs have become commonplace that the Finance Minister blurted out the truth when she suggested imposition of GST on horse-trading," he added referring to her gaffe while mentioning items to be brought under GST.

Ramesh alleged that the BJP can go to any extent to win elections - from misuse of money power to polarization and violence. Despite using all these tactics, if the voters reject them, then they start hatching conspiracies to topple elected governments.

He said that in the year 2016, the BJP brought down the Congress government in Uttarakhand in a similar way. The government elected for 5 years was reduced to a minority in four years by engineering defections. The same year, in Arunachal Pradesh, 43 out of 44 Congress MLAs were made to defect to the BJP-backed Front -- People's Party of Arunachal, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.