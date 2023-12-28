  • Menu
BJP in Goa holds meeting to discuss 2024 LS poll preparedness

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Highlights

Panaji: The Goa unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister Shripad Naik and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

Goa unit BJP president Sadanand Tanawade told the mediapersons that they discussed the preparation of Lok Sabha election to win both the seats of Goa.

"We want to win both the seats of Lok Sabha in Goa and hence we have discussed it in that manner," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said that the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls would be announced by the party's central election committee after completing all necessary procedures.

"We have a system of choosing candidates through the parliamentary board and election committee. They will officially announce it once done," he said.

