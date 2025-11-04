BJP indulging in ‘candidate chori’ after vote chori

Nuapada (Odisha): BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday accused the ruling BJP of “betrayal” and alleged that it was now indulging in “candidate chori” (stealing candidates) in connection with the upcoming Nuapada bypoll.

Addressing his first public meeting after recovering from illness, Patnaik hit the campaign trail to seek votes for BJD candidate Snehanini Chhuria in Nuapada’s Komna block.

“All of you know that the BJD has been betrayed. Those who indulged in ‘vote chori’ and formed the government earlier have now started ‘candidate chori’,” Patnaik alleged. The BJD chief’s remarks were aimed at late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s son Jay Dholakia, who switched to the BJP ahead of the bypoll and is now contesting on a saffron party ticket. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. Voting for the seat will be held on November 11.

Urging people to give a befitting reply to those involved in “vote chori and candidate chori”, the former five-time chief minister appealed to voters to press the conch symbol — BJD’s election symbol — on polling day.

During his 10-minute speech, Patnaik also questioned the BJP government’s performance in Odisha.

“During the last 16 months, the BJP government has only focused on publicity, not on development. They are heroes in publicity, but zero in work. Development activities across the state have come to a complete halt,” he alleged.