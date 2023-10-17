BJP is afraid of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah can camp in the state for one year but it would not affect the Mahagathbandhan. He added that the BJP leaders were afraid of the Mahagathbandhan of Bihar.

“If BJP leaders are not satisfied with the data of the caste-based survey released by the Bihar government, they should ask Modi to conduct a caste census in the country.

“However, it will not happen as the Prime Minister and the bureaucrats do not want a caste-based census to take place in India. We have conducted the survey in Bihar with the valid facts. Hence it does not affect us if anyone raises objections to it,” Yadav said.

“Our government believes in work and service. I want to ask the BJP leaders to point out how they will generate lakhs of jobs in the states ruled by them, in one go. BJP leaders understand that they cannot compete with the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Narendra Modi or Amit Shah can stay in Bihar for one year but it would not affect the alliance,” Yadav said.

Reacting to reports of the conflict between TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, he said, “Those who are asking questions and telling the truth are facing action. Everyone knows what the BJP leaders are saying and doing in the country. Mahua is a learned woman. She completed her study from that college where taking admission is very hard. Hence, we cannot put a question mark on her ability. As she has asked tough questions in Parliament, they are targeting her. Character assassination and defaming individuals is the BJP’s old modus operandi,” Yadav said.