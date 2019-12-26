Trending :
BJP Jogs Chidambaram's Memory With Another Video On NPR

The slugfest between the BJP and Congress stalwart and former Home Minister, P. Chidambaram, continued with Amit Malviya, who heads the party's IT...

The slugfest between the BJP and Congress stalwart and former Home Minister, P. Chidambaram, continued with Amit Malviya, who heads the party's IT cell posting a fresh video on his Twitter timeline. Addressing the Congress leader sarcastically, the BJP spokesman wrote, "Mr. Chidambaram, your memory seems to be failing you. Let me help you a bit here...

In the 2012 video embedded in the tweet, the former Home Minister is heard saying that NPR camps will take place for enrolment and that they would be held a second time for those who missed out. He adds, "The household census data is the base...the NPR process is for the purpose of issuing the resident card which will eventually lead to a citizenship card."


Earlier, the senior Congress leader claimed that he was pleased that the BJP had released a video clip his at the time of the launch of NPR. Chidambaram admitted that his launched the exercise, but that citizenship was not in the picture. The former Home Minister in his tweet, said, "Please listen to the video. We were enumerating the 'usual residents' of the country. The emphasis is on residency not citizenship," he claimed in his post.


With the BJP nailing the claims of the Congress as far as the former Home Minister is concerned, it remains to be seen how the grand old party would react to this fresh response

