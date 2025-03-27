BJP leader, son receive death threats in Rajasthan, probe underway

Jaipur: After Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa received a death threat, another leader of the ruling party and former Alwar Rural MLA, Jairam Jatav, and his son have also received similar threats.

According to reports, Jatav’s wife and son, Rajendra Kumar, had visited Bhartrihari Dham on Wednesday. While returning, an unidentified person made a WhatsApp voice call to Rajendra Kumar’s mobile and issued a direct death threat.

The caller warned, “You have 15 days. After that, I will shoot you and your father, Jairam Jatav. Do whatever you can.”

Following the threat, Rajendra's mother immediately informed the former MLA over the phone. At the time of the incident, Jairam Jatav was in Jamalpur, attending the programme of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav. Upon receiving the news, he promptly informed District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Nain over the phone.

Later, he visited the Sadar police station to file a formal complaint. Additionally, complaints were sent via email to the Chief Minister, Director General of Police (DGP), Inspector General of Police (IGP), and Superintendent of Police (SP).

Speaking to the media, Jairam Jatav confirmed the incident, stating, “An unknown person called my son on WhatsApp and threatened to kill me. I have filed a complaint at the Sadar police station and also reported the matter to senior officials, including the CM and DGP, via email.”

Authorities are currently investigating the case to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa received a death threat on Wednesday, according to the police. Reports indicate that the threat call was made to the police control room, prompting city police to launch an intensive search operation.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph provided details about the threat received against the Deputy CM. He said that the threatening call came from an unknown number, in which Bairwa was issued a death threat. The number's location was traced to Jaipur Central Jail, and the jail department has been informed.

He said that police are actively investigating to identify the caller.

Earlier, a similar threat call was made to the control room by an inmate from a Jaipur jail, warning of harm to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.



