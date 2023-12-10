BJP Leaders Condemn Alleged Congress Corruption As Income Tax Raids Recover ₹300 Crore

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, a BJP leader, has accused the Congress party of fostering a legacy of corruption, asserting that the Income Tax Department's recovery of ₹300 crore from Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's premises reflects a pattern of corruption spanning generations. Lekhi emphasized that the amount found with one politician is just the tip of the iceberg, suggesting a deeper web of corruption within the Congress. Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani called on the Gandhi family to clarify for which Congress leader Sahu was acting as an 'ATM,' highlighting the recovery of ₹200 crore from the MP's premises.



As the Income Tax Department conducted simultaneous raids across three states, linked to the Odisha-based liquor distillery group connected to Sahu, the cash recovery is anticipated to be the largest in income tax raid history. The ongoing counting process is indicative of the gravity of the allegations against the Congress MP. BJP MP Parvesh Verma defended the investigations, affirming that under BJP rule, investigating agencies are not misused, but rather employed to expose corruption. The raids on properties linked to Dhiraj Sahu are expected to continue, with additional resources deployed for the swift counting of seized notes. This incident underscores the intensifying political discourse surrounding allegations of corruption and the pursuit of accountability.

