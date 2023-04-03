BJP Leaders Criticized Rahul Gandhi For Reaching To Session Court

In response to Rahul Gandhi's planned journey to Surat today to contest the court's conviction verdict in the Modi surname defamation case, Sambit Patra of the BJP unleashed harsh criticisms of the Congress on Monday. Sambit Patra continued by saying that the Congress leader should first apologise to the OBC community for insulting them. He remarked Rahul Gandhi as 'arrogant' as he did not apologize for his mistakes.



Furthermore, Minister of the Union Kiren Rijiju stated that Rahul Gandhi is also making a crude effort to put pressure on the appellate court with what he is doing. Such strategies are unusable in any court in the nation.

Rahul Gandhi, a former member of the Congress who served in the Lok Parliament, will be in Surat, Gujarat, on Monday to appeal a decision by a lower court that found him guilty of criminal defamation for saying that "all thieves have the Modi surname." Gandhi was removed from the Lok Sabha on March 24, just twenty-four hours after a lower court in Surat found him guilty of defaming the entire Modi community in a case brought by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

This was done in accordance with a rule that prevents convicted MPs from serving in the Lok Sabha. Days later, he received a directive to leave his official apartment in New Delhi, to which he was entitled as an MP, by April 22.

The dispute started when Gandhi made the statement at Kolar, Karnataka, in April 2019 while running for the Lok Parliament. He compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was his target, to wanted criminals Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi. In response to the PM's attacks on him over his alleged connections to troubled billionaire Gautam Adani, the Congress has claimed that the Modi administration is targeting Gandhi.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP has claimed that this is simply an instance of the law following its natural course. The former Congress MP received the maximum punishment of two years in prison for his crime, but the sentence was postponed for a month to allow him to appeal. Yet if the sentence is upheld, he would be barred from running in elections for the following eight years.