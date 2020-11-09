BJP leaders demand compensation For Firecrackers Traders

New Delhi: BJP says that banning firecrackers has caused financial loss to traders, which the Delhi government should compensate. Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had given permission to sell green firecrackers in Delhi. After getting the license from the government, the traders bought firecrackers. Now the government should compensate for the loss by banning it. At the same time, former Union Minister of State Vijay Goel staged a sit-in with firecrackers in Jama Masjid area demanding compensation. He said that due to the negligence of the state government, the pollution problem in Delhi has become serious.

People are also having trouble breathing, so they are not against the ban of firecrackers, but this step should have been taken six months ago. The ban is wrong after the issuance of licenses and the announcement by Minister Gopal Rai of green crackers on November 3. This has caused a loss of lakhs to traders. He said that 41 percent pollution in Delhi is from vehicles, 21 percent from industrial units and 18 percent from dust. In the same way, burning of straw and garbage is done by construction activities.

The Delhi government is not taking any steps to curb these causes of pollution. Firecrackers have been banned for hiding their failure. Delhi Business Federation President Devraj Baweja said that cracker traders feel cheated, further strategies will be made against the government's decision. MLA Anil Vajpayee was also present on the occasion.