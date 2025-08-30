Live
- India ‘embracing multi-alignment vigorously’ as relations with the US sour, says expert
- Suspected crude bomb blast kills one, several hurt in Kerala’s Kannur; houses damaged
- Consumer Awareness Seminar in Mahabubnagar Today
- Life remains adversely affected in Jammu division, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5th day, rail traffic completely disrupted
- PM Modi meets Governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo
- Productive outcomes during productive visit: PM Modi hails landmark agreements signed during Japan visit
- TGBIE’s diktat raises questions
- Union Home Minister to visit Jammu on Aug 31 to assess flood damage
- TGBIE tells govt jr college faculty to attend investor awareness program from Sept 1
- Three dead, several missing as cloudburst hits J&K's Ramban
BJP leaders jittery as they're caught stealing votes: Rahul
PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have become jittery as the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has been 'caught stealing votes with the help of the Election Commission'. He was addressing a public rally in Siwan as part of the Congress's ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.
