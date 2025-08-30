  • Menu
BJP leaders jittery as they're caught stealing votes: Rahul

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have become jittery as the Narendra Modi government at the...

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have become jittery as the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has been 'caught stealing votes with the help of the Election Commission'. He was addressing a public rally in Siwan as part of the Congress's ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

