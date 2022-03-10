Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao overwhelms over victory in four states

I extend hearty congratulations to the state Chief Ministers of Uttarpradesh, Uttarkhand, Manipur, Goa for leading the party to credible electoral victory.

It is also heartening to see BJP vote share and seat share grow in Punjab, as we are contesting as an alliance leader for the first time.

Victory in Uttar Pradesh is veryspecial as no other government has been re-elected successively to the next term in many decades. Outdoing anti-incumbency, we are winning and retaining all the states we are in power. This unprecedented trend clearly establishes the good governance being delivered by elected BJP governments in states we are in power.

This victory is also an indicator of PM Narendra Modi's leadership being supported and blessed by people of India across regions.



This historic 4 out of 5 assembly wins will certainly disturb day dreams of CM KCR and few political dreamers like him across India.

It is now evident that Indians across all regions are respecting the development agenda of BJP and excellent governance of PM Narendra Modi.

Released on 10th March 2022 by -

K.Krishna Sagar Rao Chief Spokesperson BJP Telangana State