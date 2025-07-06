BJP MLA Khatua booked for making ‘derogatory’ remarks

Bhubaneswar: A case was registered against BJP MLA Santosh Khatua in Bhubaneswar after BJD leader Lekhashree Samantasinghar lodged a police complaint, alleging that he made derogatory remarks against her. Khatua, the MLA of Nilgiri in Balasore district, was booked under BNS sections 75(2) that deals with sexual harassment, 79 (offensive words, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 296 (obscene act/ song in public place) and 356 (defamation), police said.

The case was registered at the Mahila Police Station where the complaint was lodged, DCP Jagmohan Meena said. In her complaint, Samantasinghar alleged, “Khatua has not only demeaned me but has cast aspersions on every woman of Odisha and India, as well as all the women political workers irrespective of their party affiliations. He has stooped to such a low with his utterances that it is difficult on my part to even narrate it here.” She also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue and shared a copy of it on X. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik of the BJD condemned the BJP MLA’s remarks. Three complaints were previously lodged at the Nilgiri police station against Khatua. Samantasinghar, who is a spokesperson of the BJD, on Wednesday alleged that Khatua was involved in ivory smuggling, and called him “thief” and “dacoit”. Khatua made the remarks while responding to the allegations.

“How can she call me a thief and dacoit? I have just responded to her words,” he told some local TV channels. The BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said the BJD was unnecessarily dragging the MLA’s name into the incident of death of an elephant.