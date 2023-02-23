BJP MLAs Can Be Seen Carring Oxygen Cylinders And Gas Masks With Them

On Monday at 11 a.m., the fourth segment of the Delhi assembly session got underway. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs arrived to participate in the session carrying oxygen cylinders and wearing oxygen masks to draw attention to the problem of air pollution in the national capital. The city's total air quality index (AQI), which was 337 on Monday morning, indicated that the air quality was still extremely poor.

Arvind Kejriwal, recently contested the Delhi Municipal Corporation's mayoral election. A key issue during the city's most recent civic elections, air pollution has frequently been a point of contention between the two parties. BJP and the current government's Aam Aadmi Party, led by, recently contested the Delhi Municipal Corporation's mayoral election. A key issue during the city's most recent civic elections, air pollution has frequently been a point of contention between the two parties.

The AAP administration has been accused by the BJP of failing to manage the pollution in the nation's capital.

Opposition leader in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidguri, MLA Vijender Gupta, OP Sharma, and Abhay Verma also attended for the meeting while wearing oxygen masks and carrying oxygen cylinders. Following its meeting on January 15, the commission for air quality management in the National Capital Region and surrounding areas decided to revoke its order from January 6, which placed several restrictions under stage III of GRAP, including a ban on all non-essential construction and demolition activities in the national capital territory.