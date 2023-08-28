BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi's Candidacy With Cartoon Amidst INDIA's Nomination Announcement

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a caricature of Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress party, in response to the Opposition coalition INDIA's announcement of him as the prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024.



The BJP's cartoon depicted Rahul Gandhi piloting an airplane, accompanied by the caption, 'Brand new (Old). Hot air INDIA- Your ticket to disaster'.





Congress announces Rahul Gandhi as it’s Prime Ministerial candidate… pic.twitter.com/hFPbo8ERzI — BJP (@BJP4India) August 28, 2023





This reaction from the BJP followed Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's declaration of Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial nominee for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Ashok Gehlot elaborated on INDIA, an alliance comprising 26 Opposition parties, stating that the decision was a product of collective discussions and deliberations among the participating parties.

Gehlot illuminated the background of the newly formed coalition, indicating that while local factors influence every election, the present national circumstances have exerted "immense pressure" on all political factions. He emphasized that the public's demand for change has led to this alliance.

INDIA, denoting the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, emerged as a coalition introduced by leaders of 26 parties with the objective of challenging the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously criticized the new Opposition consortium, asserting that INDIA was conceived to "promote corruption" rather than serve the nation's interests. He also alleged that the Opposition's focus was on personal gains, characterizing their motto as "family first and nation nothing".