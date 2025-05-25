BJP MP's Remarks On Pahalgam Attack Spark Outrage, Apology Follows

Haryana BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra has triggered a political storm with his comments on the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking at a BJP event in Bhiwani on May 24, 2025, commemorating the birth anniversary of Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holker, Jangra suggested that the female relatives of the victims, whose husbands were killed by terrorists, lacked a "warrior spirit" as they pleaded for their loved ones' lives. He further claimed that casualties could have been reduced if the tourists had undergone Agniveer training, a military recruitment program endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jangra's remarks drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called the statement "shameful" and demanded an apology from PM Modi, along with Jangra's expulsion from the BJP. In a post on X, Ramesh accused BJP leaders of repeatedly insulting the Indian Army and martyrs, highlighting a perceived pattern of insensitivity. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the remarks, labeling them "disgusting" and accusing the BJP of harboring an anti-women mentality.

In response to the backlash, Jangra released a four-minute video clarifying that his comments were misconstrued. He stated that his remarks were meant to emphasize the lack of historical education about India’s warrior heritage, which he believes has been revitalized since 2014. He argued that Agniveer-trained tourists could have resisted the terrorists, potentially reducing casualties. "Our sisters are not weak or cowardly; they are brave. We only need to awaken the spirit of Rani Lakshmi Bai and Ahilyabai Holker in them," he said, adding an apology for any hurt caused by his words.

The controversy has intensified scrutiny on the BJP, with opposition parties questioning the party's silence as tacit approval of such statements. The incident follows other recent controversies involving BJP leaders, further fueling political tensions.