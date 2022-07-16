BJP Names W.B Governor Jagdeep Dhankar As Candidate For Vice President

New Delhi, July 16: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been named as the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s candidate for the post of Vice President of India.

The announcement was made by Bharatiya Janata Party supremo J.P. Nadda on Saturday following the party's parliamentary board meeting held in Delhi at the party's headquarters.

Dhankhar has locked horns with the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over issues ranging from universities to political violence in the state.

BJP, in an official statement, has called Dhankar as the Kisan Putra, who has a successful legal career as well as served as the youngest president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association.

"Kisan Putra Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades. Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar's life story reflects the spirit of new India – overcoming innumerable social and economic hurdles and achieving one's goals," the party has said in an official statement.

Dhankar entered his political stint after being elected as the Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections. Subsequently, he also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. In 1993, he was elected to the Rajasthan assembly from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district. In July 2019, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal.