BJP no longer party with difference: Goa BJP Min

Panaji/Bhopal: The BJP is no longer a party with a difference and followers of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar are being sidelined by some powerful groups within the state BJP, Goa's Ports Minister and a BJP MLA Michael Lobo said on Tuesday. "The BJP was known as a party with a difference. It is known lately that it is not a party with a difference. Party workers have no importance in the party now," Lobo told reporters here.

"Chosen candidates of Parrikar are being sidelined by the party. There are some groups within the party who do not want Manohar Parrikar's well-wishers, who want to take his legacy forward within the party," he said.

Parrikar died in office in 2019 and was succeeded by incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Incidentally, soon after Parrikar's death, the late Chief Minister's son Utpal has also claimed that the party was no longer following the path laid down by his father.

Inviting row, BJP MP Janardan Mishra said that he should be approached only if an individual is accused of corruption for an amount exceeding Rs 15 lakh.

'Come to me only if corruption amount is over Rs 15 lakh': BJP MP

In a video that went viral online, the BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa is heard saying, "When people accuse a Sarpanch (village head) of corruption, I jokingly tell them that if corruption is up to Rs 15 lakh don't come to me. Come only if it's (corruption) beyond Rs 15 lakh."