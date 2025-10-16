BJP nominates Jay Dholakia

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJP in Odisha on Wednesday nominated Jay Dholakia as its candidate for Nuapada Assembly by-poll, voting for which will be held along with the second phase of Bihar polls on November 11. Dholakia, son of former BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, joined the BJP on October 11. He is scheduled to file his nomination papers as a BJP candidate on Thursday, party sources said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other senior leaders of the saffron party will remain present when Dholakia files his papers. The party has also planned a massive rally at Nuapada before Dholakia files his papers, they said.

The by-poll was necessitated following the demise of Rajendra Dholakia, a four-time MLA, on September 8. His son was initially tipped to be the BJD’s candidate.

The BJP, whose candidate Abhinandan Panda finished third in the 2024 Assembly polls, this time aspires to win the seat by banking on the sympathy wave in favour of Dholakia.