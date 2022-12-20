BJP Operation Akarsh on Congress ginger group

Hyderabad: Concerned over the unexpected developments in Telangana Congress, the party high command has decided to pitch in and try to resolve the issue. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to directly handle the crisis. The senior leaders, who raised a banner of revolt, have been asked to come to Delhi.

This dissident group will meet on Tuesday to prepare a detailed memorandum listing out their grievances which would be submitted to party president Mallikarjuna Kharge, and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. On the other hand, AICC is taking necessary measures to see that the group of 12 members who joined Congress along with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy do not melt away. On the other hand, the state BJP, which does not want to leave any opportunity to get into the space that is getting vacated by Congress, has started its Operation Akarsh once again. It is said that leaders like national vice-president DK Aruna, chairman committee on new joinings Eatala Rajender, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and some others had spoken to the senior Congress leaders.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is leaving for Delhi on Tuesday and is likely to discuss the issue in detail with the BJP high command so that he can take the issue forward with Congress senior leaders who will be going to Delhi this week.

The saffron party wants to poach important leaders like Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, T Jagga Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Maheshwar Reddy and Prem Sagar among others.

The BJP is also in touch with MLA Seethakka, Vem Narender Reddy, Patel Ramesh Reddy among others. While some reportedly told BJP leaders that they need clear assurance about getting tickets during the Assembly elections. Normally, BJP does not give any such formal assurances to anyone joining the party. BJP sources feel that leaders from old Nalgonda and Medak district may decide to join BJP. On the other hand, the TDP leaders are also said to have sounded out the group which quit the Yellow Party and asked them to come back so that they can try and retrieve the fortunes of the party starting from Khammam district. It now remains to be seen whether Kharge and Priyanka will be able to ward off any major trouble in the party or not.