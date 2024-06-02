Live
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
- India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
- Security blanket over AP
Just In
BJP projected to get 8-10 LS seats in Chhattisgarh: Matrize Exit Poll
Chhattisgarh's ruling BJP is expected to win 8 to 10 of the state's 11 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress may get 1 to 4 seats, as per the Matrize...
Chhattisgarh's ruling BJP is expected to win 8 to 10 of the state's 11 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress may get 1 to 4 seats, as per the Matrize Exit Poll.
According to the Exit Poll, the BJP is likely to prevail in the Surguja, Raigarh, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, and Bastar seats. Similarly, the Congress can win the Janjgir-Champa, Korba, and Kanker parliamentary constituencies.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won nine seats while the Congress got two in Chhattisgarh.
Chhattisgarh is among those states where the BJP and Congress have a direct contest.
There were many heavyweights in the fray, including former Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Rajnandgaon) but according to Matrize, he may lose the election.