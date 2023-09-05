BJP promised to transform India, but we got only name change: Stalin

Chennai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday alleged the "BJP wants to change India for Bharat", and said the saffron party was rattled by the term 'INDIA', the name of the opposition bloc.

Stalin's response came hours after his party's ally, the Congress, claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as "President of Bharat" sparking off speculations. "After non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance #INDIA, now the BJP wants to change 'India' for 'Bharat.'

BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after 9 years!," he said in a post on micro-blogging site X. "Seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called India because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition. During the elections, 'India' will chase BJP out of power! #IndiaStaysIndia," he said