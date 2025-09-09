Live
BJP questions Reddy’s ‘credibility’ over meeting Lalu
Highlights
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday took aim at the Opposition INDIA Bloc’s Vice-President pick, retired Supreme Court judge Sudarshan Reddy, after he met RJD chief Lalu Prasad, a fodder scam convict.
At a press conference, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the meeting full of “hypocrisy”, stating Reddy had no right to speak about saving the ‘soul of the nation’, especially since the RJD leader is convicted in a case and also not a voter in the upcoming Vice-Presidential poll on Tuesday.
