BJP Questions Sonia's 'deafening' silence on Santan Dharma remarks by DMK leaders including TN CM

Chief Minister MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Amid the spiralling controversy stemmed from Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin's bold remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma', the defence given by his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

New Delhi: Amid the spiralling controversy stemmed from Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin's bold remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma', the defence given by his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the comments made by DMK MP A Raja calling Hindus as Shudras which had escalated the row further, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad wondered why Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were silent over this issue. “Rahul Gandhi, please speak up on this issue”, said Ravi Shankar Prasad.”

Prasad said that the Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi were maintaining deafening silence. "Congress party is doing harm to Hindu beliefs,” he said. He felt that the silence by bloc I.N.D.I.A leaders on this issue was shocking and shameful.

It may be recalled that Prasad soon after Udayanidhi made disparaging comments on Sanatan Dharma alleged that the I.N.D.I.A was anti Hindu.

