BJP Rectifies Candidate List For Assam Lok Sabha Elections: Key Updates And Corrections

The day following the initial announcement of 195 candidates for the impending Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took swift action by releasing a revised list specifically tailored for the state of Assam, aimed at rectifying errors and oversights. In the initial list, wherein the BJP declared intentions to contest 11 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, inaccuracies crept in, attributed partly to the oversight of Assam's recent delimitation process.

Acknowledging the discrepancies, the BJP swiftly addressed the issue, promptly releasing a corrected roster of candidates for Assam. The revised list, shared on various platforms, notably corrected the number and names of parliamentary constituencies, ensuring accuracy and adherence to the revised electoral landscape of Assam.

Among the notable corrections, Dilip Saikia emerged as the designated candidate for Darrang Udalgiri, Amar Sing Tisso secured candidacy for Diphu, while Ranjit Dutta and Suresh Bora were nominated for the Tezpur and Nagaon constituencies, respectively. Additionally, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa was named as the candidate for the Kaziranga constituency.

In a bid to accommodate the evolving political landscape, the BJP allocated two seats to the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP), an enduring ally, and one seat to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), the political outfit led by Bodoland Territorial Region’s Chief, Promod Boro.

One of the noteworthy changes reflected in the revised list was the replacement of the incumbent MP, Rameshwar Teli, with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, signaling strategic recalibration within the party ranks.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam mark a significant juncture in the state's political trajectory, being the first electoral exercise conducted post the delimitation exercise carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) last year. This underscores the significance of the revised candidate list in aligning with the updated electoral dynamics of Assam, thereby setting the stage for a closely watched electoral contest in the region.