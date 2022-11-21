BJP releases sting to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls

New Delhi: The BJP Monday released a sting video shot purportedly by a former Aam Aadmi Party volunteer from north west Delhi's Rohini to allege the AAP sold tickets for MCD polls. AAP MLA Dilip Pandey rejected the sting video as "fake". The AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal are deeply involved in corruption, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged at a press conference here, playing the purported sting video. The video was purportedly shot by former AAP volunteer Bindu who was allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh for an AAP ticket from the Rohini D ward in the MCD polls, Patra alleged.

The video shows Bindu purportedly discussing the payment of money with some purported AAP leaders including its North West Delhi Lok Sabha incharge RR Pathania and Rohini Assembly constituency incharge coordinator Punit Goel, Patra claimed. Patra claimed "These leaders including Pathania and Goel have links with a five-member committee of the AAP that was associated with ticket distribution. AAP minister Gopal Rai, MLAs Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi as well as Adil Khan are its members," he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Kejriwal said that the BJP brings new gimmicks every day."The Gujarat election is an election of hope. He took a dig at the BJP over the paper leak.He said that 12 papers were leaked in Gujarat, such papers will continue to be leaked if you vote for the BJP."I guarantee you that no paper will be leaked in Gujarat as soon as the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed.

Patra also said the sting video revealed that 110 tickets of the AAP were reserved for distribution on the basis of a payment. Responding to charges, AAP's Dilip Pandey said the party's tickets for MCD polls were much sought after.