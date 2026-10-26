BJP seeking votes to snatch Panjab University and water, says CM Mann

Patiala: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday tore into the BJP, pointing out it is seeking votes to snatch Panjab University in Chandigarh and Punjab’s water, while making a habit of depriving the state of its rightful rights and financial dues.

Slamming the Modi government for withholding the state’s RDF (Rural Development Fund) and VAT (Value-Added Tax) dues for four-and-a-half years, he also hit out at the Akalis and the BJP over the drug menace, accusing the two parties of damaging Punjab during their previous tenures and now preparing to reunite for electoral gains.

The Chief Minister asserted that Punjab would not tolerate any compromise with its rights and interests, adding the Opposition’s frustration stemmed from the continued public support for the Aam Aadmi Party.

During a media interaction, CM Mann said, “The BJP is seeking votes by conspiring to snatch Panjab University and Punjab’s water. Denying Punjab its rightful claims has become an old habit of the BJP. The people of Punjab have made immense sacrifices for the country, contributed to its food security and stood firmly at the forefront of national defence, yet the state continues to face injustice at the hands of the BJP-led Union government.”

The Chief Minister said Punjab would never allow any political party to undermine its interests or compromise the rights of its people. Panjab University is an important institution associated with Punjab’s history, identity and academic legacy, while our water resources are vital to our agricultural economy and the livelihoods of millions of farmers. The people of Punjab will not tolerate any conspiracy to weaken the state’s rights over its institutions, water or financial entitlements.

Calling out the BJP-led Central government for Punjab’s pending financial dues, CM Mann said the Modi government has withheld Punjab’s RDF and VAT dues.

“This prolonged withholding of funds is deeply unjust to the people of Punjab and hampers the state’s ability to undertake essential development and rural infrastructure works. Punjab is demanding nothing beyond its legitimate entitlements, and the Union government must fulfil its financial obligations towards the state,” he added.



